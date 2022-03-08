boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Now Covered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.50.

BHHOF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

