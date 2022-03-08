Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.01

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOUYF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.04) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($47.83) to €43.00 ($46.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.