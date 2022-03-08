Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bouygues from €44.00 ($47.83) to €43.00 ($46.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.04) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

