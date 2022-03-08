Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.25

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 1550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

