Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.60

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 5884265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.90 ($1.03).

BREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

