Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

