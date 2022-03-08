Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

BRDG opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.