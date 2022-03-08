Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
BRDG opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.
About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.