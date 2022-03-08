British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,947.50 ($38.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,805.40. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company has a market capitalization of £67.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.