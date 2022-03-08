British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,947.50 ($38.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,805.40. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company has a market capitalization of £67.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

