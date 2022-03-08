Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

