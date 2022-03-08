Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce $532.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.60 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ARGO opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -272.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

