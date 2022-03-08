Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.63. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.46. 1,014,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,746. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

