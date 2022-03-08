Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.27). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 363,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 187,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $677.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

