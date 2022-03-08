Brokerages Anticipate Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reeds’ earnings. Reeds reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reeds will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reeds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reeds in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reeds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
