Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.84 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to announce $340.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

