Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Standex International reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

