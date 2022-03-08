Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Standex International reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Standex International stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.
Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
