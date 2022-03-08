Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.24 Million

Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post $405.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.97 million. CarGurus reported sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,221 shares of company stock worth $6,289,333 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $37,553,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,874.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

