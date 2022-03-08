Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will report $436.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.38 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $329.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

DRVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

DRVN traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 752,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

