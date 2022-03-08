Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.52). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.40. 6,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,304. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

