Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $2.31. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 429%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $8.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $17.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,755.07.

MELI stock traded down $45.59 on Tuesday, hitting $912.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,392.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.04 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 497.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in MercadoLibre by 32.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,874,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

