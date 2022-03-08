Brokerages Expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PG&E.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,803,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.