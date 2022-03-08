Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

