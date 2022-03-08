Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Price Target at C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

AQN stock opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.32. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$21.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

