Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $23.00

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,222. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

