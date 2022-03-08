Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $23.00

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
BMEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BMEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,222. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
