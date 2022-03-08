Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Target Price at $82.25

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th.
NYSE:GME traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 98,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,172. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of -1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
