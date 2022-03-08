Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Target Price at $82.25

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE:GME traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 98,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,172. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

