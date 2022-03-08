Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price at $33.73

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

LEVI stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 3,846,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

