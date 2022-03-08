Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $191.50

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $6.04 on Thursday, reaching $129.80. 59,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,305. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

