Brokerages Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NeuroPace stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $6,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

