Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $18.79

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

