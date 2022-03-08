Brokers Offer Predictions for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

