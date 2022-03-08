Brokers Offer Predictions for The Kroger Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kroger in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

KR opened at $57.82 on Monday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

