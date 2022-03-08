Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

