Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 11,542 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

