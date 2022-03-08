Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,073 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

