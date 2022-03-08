Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average of $170.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.72 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

