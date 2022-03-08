Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $574.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $688.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

