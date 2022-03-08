Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 336.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.