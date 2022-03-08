Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bruker were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

