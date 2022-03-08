Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $88.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.09.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

