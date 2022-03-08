Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BURL. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.40.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $173.10 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.