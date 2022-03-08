Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 4,525 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,068,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 352,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 331,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $21.63.

