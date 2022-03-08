Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 129,435 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

