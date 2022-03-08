Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 309,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,533. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

