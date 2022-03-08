Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.77. 1,319,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

