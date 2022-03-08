Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded up $17.97 on Tuesday, hitting $2,767.03. 137,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3,308.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

