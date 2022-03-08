BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

