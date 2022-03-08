Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

