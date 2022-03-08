CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $4.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.70) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.90 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

