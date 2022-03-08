Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $785.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 173.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

