California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

