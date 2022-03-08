California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE CARS opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $982.21 million, a PE ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

